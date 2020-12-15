The St. Joseph City Council put the cart in front of the horse earlier this year when it approved pay progression plans for public safety employees without accounting for appropriations.

We learned Monday night that the horse moves at its own pace, but it eventually catches up.

The City Council voted at its regular meeting to approve a wage increase for city employees, including members of the police and fire departments. Significantly, under a new city manager, the council bowed to fiscal reality and decided to only partially implement pay plans that were approved in September with the police and fire unions.

The council approved a 3% increase for police officers but trimmed incremental increases — cleverly referred to as “decompression” increases — to 2.5% this year. The previous agreement had called for 3.5% the first year, 2.5% the second year and 1.5% the third year.

Firefighters will receive a 2% increase plus one-third of the longevity pay increase agreed to in September, due to budget realities. All other employees will receive a 2% cost-of-living increase.

This is St. Joseph, so some will squawk when government employees get a pay raise. But the city has an obligation to take care of its employees — firefighters police, street crews, water pollution workers — and everybody else. It’s not just an issue of fairness. It’s an issue of being able to hire and retain the best people.

The trick is how to compensate employees without creating a long-term obligation that burdens taxpayers and councils with what’s essentially an unfunded mandate — one that’s imposed internally rather than externally.

You’re able to manage costs if you pay as you go, but the 2% or 3% COLA gets degraded if the city holds the line in future years, even with inflation at low levels. If the city sets pay increases on some form of autopilot, then the cost of public safety salaries can quickly overwhelm future budgets.

Did the city strike the correct balance? It probably depends whom you ask. We would hope the police and fire union representatives realized that what the council agreed to in September was not feasible. We hope that the council shows a little more self-control in the future and refrains from making promises that are difficult to keep.

St. Joseph seems to have a new city manager, Gary Edwards, who is willing to strike a balance between taking care of employees and watching out for taxpayers.

If the city has fallen this far behind on public safety salaries, then it’s going to be difficult to make it up in one sweeping action. It’s a process that should continue within the context of a pesky thing called a budget.