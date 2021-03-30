Ask a current college student how things are going this semester, and the response may be sometimes like this: “I’ve got one class in person. ... I’m hoping for more next year.”

A remote education is understandable given the ongoing concerns about COVID-19, but it’s not the same as sitting with a roomful of peers in a classroom. That’s especially true if you’re paying north of $200 a credit hour.

It’s the Twinkie that replaces the puff pastry. It’s good in a pinch — everybody loves a Twinkie — but is it comparable?

The problem for universities is that some students are starting to do more than ask that question. They’re starting to ask for their money back.

This month, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the University of Oregon. It accuses the institution of breach of contract and unjust enrichment for offering remote classes for roughly the same cost as in-person courses. Similar legal action was brought against the University of Southern California, Rutgers, the University of Texas, Washington University in St. Louis and a couple of small colleges in Iowa.

These lawsuits argue that students shouldn’t have to pay as much for remote learning if the experience isn’t as good.

“Traditionally, online classes alone significantly lower the cost of higher education,” the attorney for one of the students stated, implying that those savings are not passed on to students.

In some states, the solution is to pursue liability protections for universities, but this glosses over a more important issue. If students — and possibly parents if they’re helping to foot the bill — are increasingly demanding value in higher education, then that is something universities should consider when setting tuition rates. That’s especially true if universities no longer limit tuition increases to the confines of the Consumer Price Index.

The University of Missouri-Columbia lists its tuition and fees at $13,114 for a student engaged in in-person and distance learning, based on 14 credit hours. Missouri Western State University charges $220 a credit hour for both in-person and online learning. Missouri State University had been charging $228 per credit hour for seated classes and $299 for online classes, but that was changed to $257 for both.

Look, there’s still tremendous long-term value in a college education. But isn’t it reasonable for students to demand that a professor (or maybe a grad assistant on a bigger campus, we’re realistic) lecture in person unless the university is willing to establish a lower-tiered price for online learning?

If you’re willing to pay $10 for a single Twinkie, that’s your business. But at some point, people wise up.