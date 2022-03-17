War in Ukraine threatens to disrupt one commodity that’s essential to our way of life. Actually, it’s essential to life itself.
We’re not talking about oil, even with the extreme turmoil that briefly sent crude to $130 a barrel. You could live without petroleum. It wouldn’t be easy but people did it for thousands of years before the industrial revolution.
The agricultural revolution took place a few millennia earlier. You couldn’t survive without food, which is why the impact of what’s happening in Ukraine may be even more profound in terms of what you pay at the grocery store, not the gas station.
We caught a glimpse, in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, of how one little snag in the food production chain could lead to shortages and price spikes. Americans had grown accustomed to cheap and plentiful food, so it came as a shock to see higher prices and empty shelves.
Ukraine is an even bigger shock. The country, with climate and soil that brings to mind the American Midwest, accounts for 15% of world corn exports and nearly 10% for wheat. This bounty is not distributed equally across the globe. A reduction in Ukrainian grain exports, due to an inability to harvest or damage to port facilities, will have the biggest impact on poorer countries in North Africa and the Middle East that depend heavily on imported wheat.
This creates not just worries about hunger in those countries but broader issues of political instability.
Closer to home, the war sent wheat and corn futures on a wild ride of volatility. For instance, May corn futures surged from $6.33 a bushel in early February to $7.60 after Russia’s invasion. It dropped to about $7.50 by mid-week.
While higher prices will have some benefits for the ag economy, price volatility isn’t the only thing that farmers have to contemplate. Planting season comes amid a sharp increase in fuel and input costs. Food-producing countries, including Brazil and the United States, are debating whether fertilizer exports should be included in the sanctions against Russia. It turns out Russia doesn’t just produce gas. It is one of the world’s leading exporters of fertilizer, nitrogen and potash, raising concerns about the impact on the world’s food supply.
All of this gives farmers plenty to worry about other than weather, yet they continue to do what they do every year at this time. Most of us have driven on the highway and seen one of those signs about farmers feeding the world, giving it little thought.
Today, as the community gathers for the annual Farm City Breakfast to recognize the importance of agriculture, the world situation shows how that sign is much more than just a marketing statement. It is the truth.
