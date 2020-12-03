The National Retail Federation found that fewer shoppers hit the stores compared to past years during the extended weekend from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. For those who did venture out, the popular purchases were clothing (bought by 52% of those surveyed), toys (32%), books/music/movies/video games (29%), gift cards (29%) and electronics (27%).

It’s a little surprising to see electronics so low on this list, but then again, some versions of the iPhone 12 Pro Max cost about as much as a used car a generation ago. You may as well put an old Kia under the tree.

Regardless of cost, the decision to invest in new technology should be one based on your current desires and not the frustrations associated with upgrades, throttling and the whims of a cell phone company eager to reel you in when the latest version becomes available. It’s amazing that a piece of technology that costs more than $1,000 isn’t built to last, or at least designed to make you want to keep it as long as possible.

Two weeks ago, Missouri consumers received a measure of good news when Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a settlement with Apple over iPhone throttling in 2016. The lawsuit involved 30 attorneys general and resulted in Apple agreeing to pay $113 million, including $3.4 million for the state of Missouri.

All this represents a drop in the bucket for Apple, a company that reported $67.4 billion in fourth-quarter revenue last year. (For Schmitt, it also appears to be a more fruitful legal initiative than his decision to join Republican AGs in challenging mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania).

But for Missouri consumers, the culmination of the Apple lawsuit represents a victory for those who would like to buy phones when they want to buy phones, not when the cell phone company leaves them little choice on what’s become a big-ticket purchase.

Schmitt and other AGs said Apple concealed battery performance issues and updated software in a way that crippled older phones. This was annoying for customers but profitable for Apple, because many people threw up their hands and purchased new phones.

As they say, that’s how they get you.

Apple now must provide disclosures on iPhone battery health, performance and power management. “Apple will implement policy changes to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Schmitt said. There’s also a proposed $500 million settlement in the works involving separate class-action litigation against Apple.

All this might not be as exciting as a new phone with all those bells and whistles under the tree on Christmas morning. But for Missouri consumers, it’s a gift that they should appreciate.