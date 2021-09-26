Some remember the days of cherry bombs in mailboxes. Others may recall when “decorating” trees with toilet paper was in fashion. Still others may reflect on times when ordering pizza for your favorite (or least favorite) teacher provided a laugh.
These are often filed under the “kids will be kids” category. That does not diminish the potential harm these pranks brought about (someone had to fix the mailbox, clean up the toilet paper and pay for the pizza). However, the scope and scale of these events before the internet were limited in nature.
Today, these kinds of pranks and stunts continue, but they have an added aspect. Because of social media, pranks like these — and even pranks and stunts of a much more dangerous and even insidious nature — can become widespread in an instant. While positive social media stunts like the ALS bucket challenge can encourage widespread charity, recent viral TikTok posts encouraging school vandalism can cause widespread damage. The damage to property and the pocketbooks of both students and their parents can add up. Likewise, the disciplinary consequences from the destruction of property can multiply and can put a student’s future at risk.
This is something that hits close to home. Recently, the St. Joseph School District sent letters home to parents about incidents of vandalism, including the destruction of soap dispensers and other damage to bathrooms due to a TikTok video. The school district asked families to have a conversation with students about the serious nature of these incidents, including the costs to the school district (funded by taxpayers) that go beyond the scope of harmless pranks.
Before social media applications like TikTok, pranks or stunts still could be destructive, but they could also be more easily confined within particular communities. The prevalence of social media creates a broader community, one that is global. This can be good if there is an urgent need for large-scale relief in a hurry. It can be bad when thousands of people seek to reproduce an incident they think is funny, but is instead, in the bigger picture, harmful and destructive.
The solution is certainly not banning all social media, even something as frivolous as TikTok. Instead, the answer likely lies in parents and students taking the power of social media more seriously. Conversations about discernment when it comes to viral videos or challenges (like the recent milk crate challenge, which sent many to emergency rooms) can allow social media to be a multiplier of good, instead of a multiplier of destructive behavior.
