Section 230 has been called the 26 words that created the internet.

From a legal standpoint, this rings true. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act came about in 1996, long before any of us had posted on Facebook or sent a tweet.

It allowed social media companies to thrive because they were treated as platforms, not publishers, and aren’t liable for the content of third-party users who post on them. That means a newspaper can more easily face legal action, but social media companies largely get a free ride in the name of free expression and innovation.

An undercurrent to either revoke or reform Section 230 has simmered for years, with President Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and FCC Commissioner Agit Pai all weighing in. Certainly, newspaper publishers wouldn’t mind seeing Big Tech companies subject to something that resembles the same rules that they’ve played by for years.

It comes as little surprise that the 2020 election campaign added fuel to the fire, with Republicans believing that Big Tech companies displayed anti-conservative bias in fact-checking Trump’s tweets and downplaying Hunter Biden intrigue. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is said to be working on a book with the working title, “The Tyranny of Big Tech.”

It remains unclear whether a major repeal of Section 230 would do much to end perceived censorship, since companies might be more rather than less likely to remove certain content if they face the fear of lawsuits. But if these companies are going to censor conservative information, as senators like Hawley point out, then isn’t it reasonable to demand they be held accountable for libelous material like a TV station or a newspaper? You can’t have it both ways.

In addition, lawmakers should examine provisions in 230 that allow social media companies to engage in “good faith content moderation.” What this means has never been clear, in terms of what content is deemed objectionable and what exactly good-faith moderation efforts look like. Anyone who’s had content flagged will say that the goalposts are constantly moving.

Congress, not the FCC, has the ultimate authority to move forward with changes to Section 230. In doing so, it should keep in mind that free expression should outweigh all other concerns and that, unlike the 1990s, the Facebooks and Twitters of the world are not start-ups in need of space for innovation but corporate behemoths that increasingly exert control over the digital marketplace.