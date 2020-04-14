Most students and parents are missing school by now. Any baseball fan feels nostalgic when driving past an empty stadium. Even if you don’t look like Tom Hanks in “Castaway,” you’re probably starting to think that barbers and hairdressers are essential.

The IRS? Well, you don’t have to miss everything that got upended in the wake of the coronavirus.

Today should be the deadline for sending federal tax returns to the IRS, but Americans get a three-month extension because of the coronavirus. Taxes are now due July 15, with the Missouri Department of Revenue granting a similar reprieve.

Other than the new deadline, your returns for the 2019 tax year are likely to be similar to those filed in previous years. The big change comes next year, when the lost wages and tax withholdings become apparent on your 2020 returns.

A look at past tax data shows what’s at stake. Buchanan County taxpayers filed 38,700 federal returns in 2017, the most recent year for IRS numbers on a local level, with 80% of county filers reporting adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less.

Those would be people who qualify for the full $1,200 in coronavirus relief checks, although the number would be higher when including joint filers who make less than $150,000. The IRS did not provide a clear breakdown.

The greatest number of returns in Buchanan County, both individual and joint, involved those with adjusted incomes between $25,000 and $50,000. That group accounted for 28% of all Buchanan County returns, compared to 21% in Platte County and 26% statewide.

Buchanan County had 8,020 filers who took the earned-income tax credit, which is a benefit aimed at the working poor, compared to 730 who reported $200,000 or more in adjusted income. Platte County, for comparison’s sake, had 5,340 take the EIC and 3,220 returns showing income of $200,000 or more.

Buchanan County reported 9,970 elderly filers, 5,470 who itemized charitable deductions and 3,240 who paid a self-employment tax. On 30,720 returns in Buchanan County, the taxpayers overpaid and received refunds.

Next year, when the tax deadline reverts back to April 15, the financial toll of the coronavirus won’t be tallied only in aggregates like unemployment and gross domestic product. A loss of earnings could force more filers into the EIC category or cut into money available to charitable contributions. Those self-employed taxpayers are hurting, even if they’re considered essential.

A debate has ensued on whether the federal government or the state governors are ultimately responsible for restarting the economy. The debate is one of politics rather than practicalities.

The dwindling tax revenue means that someone’s going to restart things sooner rather than later. The government wants its money.