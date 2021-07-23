It will be interesting to see the outcome of the half-cent sales tax for parks in St. Joseph. Voters in this city have typically supported sales tax measures with a sunset — the parks tax would expire in 10 years — but successful issues tend to go toward roads or public safety.
A parks tax is a tougher hill to climb.
Whatever your view on this particular issue, you have to hand it to the backers of this proposal on the Aug. 3 ballot. They didn’t confuse St. Joseph with Johnson County, Kansas.
Notably absent on this $60 million list of improvements is the kind of brand-new youth sports complex that often fuels these types of ballot issues in suburban areas. St. Joseph already has ball fields at Hyde Park, which would see $750,000 in improvements if this tax wins approval.
Most of the money from this tax would go toward existing facilities, which is something else that voters say they like. Beneficiaries would include Phil Welch Stadium, the Bode Ice Arena, Fairview Golf Course, Krug Park, the Civic Arena, Felix Street Square, John Lucas playground, the Rec Center and the Remington Nature Center.
The exception would be a potential east side park, a $2.5 million expenditure that would account for 4% of this tax over 10 years. With no park of significance east of 28th Street, this seems like a worthy exception.
Pools would demand considerable revenue from this tax, but here the city is proposing a consolidation. The lap pool at the Aquatic Park was unable to open this year because of structural issues. It would receive $7 million from this new tax to reopen and remain viable.
The city already has gone from three pools to two in recent years, with the closing of Hyde and the development of a splash pad, which opened this month, at that location. The parks tax would further fuel this consolidation by hastening the closing of Krug Pool in favor of a $2 million splash pad near that site. City officials note that pools are built with a 20-year lifespan, but St. Joseph’s were opened between the 1920s and the 1950s.
While the closing of Krug Pool could be viewed as taking something away, we prefer to look at it as a much-needed refocusing of resources, especially since pools are expensive to maintain and staff with lifeguards. In return, the city would get a new amenity on the North End and would be better positioned to maintain what it has at its Aquatic Park, including the lap pool, in the middle of the city.
A focus on existing infrastructure, and a consolidation of pools that have proved to be a drain in recent years, are two things to like about this tax proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.