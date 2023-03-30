When special interests are allowed to write legislation, they will take care of themselves first.
This is what happened with Amendment 3, the voter-approved measure that legalized adult-use marijuana in Missouri. Sure, the campaign last year hit all the talking points that make legal marijuana a popular elixir with the voting public: dissatisfaction with the war on drugs, promises of a revenue windfall and a vague sense that if it feels good you should be able to do it.
But first and foremost, the lawyers and industry insiders made it clear that when they’re being nice to you, they’re really being nice to themselves. Voters were presented with a take-it-or-leave-it proposal that cements two lucrative perks for Big Marijuana: an exclusive right to gobble up most of the recreational licenses and a tax rate that is so low it erodes the promised revenue windfall.
Big Marijuana wrote itself a 6% state tax rate on recreational sales. Compare that with rates of 15% in Colorado, around 16% in Illinois, 37% in Washington state and as much as 38% when all taxes and fees are added up in California. In our state, it’s a better deal for the companies than the public, but voters in Missouri didn’t seem to mind.
But at least Amendment 3, which is difficult to alter because it’s enshrined in the state Constitution, gives municipalities the right to ask voters to impose an additional 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana.
St. Joseph is among a long list of Missouri cities that put a local marijuana tax on the April ballot. It remains to be seen how this will go, especially since there is little campaigning and voters tend to respond more favorably to tax measures when they’re given specifics on how the money will be spent. Here the city’s tax proposal is lacking, but passage still is possible when you look at the numbers.
Big Marijuana likes to say that St. Joseph voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment 3, but that is a misreading of the election results. In Buchanan County, legal marijuana passed by 712 votes, with 51.45% support. It stands to reason that those who voted “no” will support a higher tax, as will the portion of the “yes” vote that has little interest in consuming marijuana but saw no reason to keep the prohibition for others. It’s the enthusiastic recreational user who may balk at a higher tax. (The variable is turnout, which will be lighter for an April election).
The 3% tax might be one of the few things that can be done on the local level to derive more benefits from legal marijuana. Voters should approve it, but city officials shouldn’t bury that revenue in the general fund. It would be preferable to come up with specific uses down the road, possibly an effort directed toward preventing and treating drug overdoses.
