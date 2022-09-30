A big part of the debate over Missouri’s income tax cut revolves around how much the state stands to lose.
That is the wrong question.
The debate should be framed around how much individuals stand to gain from retaining more of their hard-earned money.
So when people say the state is losing millions of dollars, don’t buy it. What they really mean is the wheels of government are losing millions of dollars in grease. The government’s loss is the individual’s gain, in this case a gain of $1 billion for Missourians.
The Missouri General Assembly passed a $1 billion income tax cut Thursday, voting to lower the top rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. Additional cuts would phase in until the rate hits 4.5%. To get to the highest tax rate, you need to make more than $21,000.
This is an appropriate move at a time when the state is sitting on record amounts of revenue.
Opponents will point to Kansas and that state’s budget crunch under former Gov. Sam Brownback, but they fail to note that the Sunflower state got into its budgetary pickle not from cutting income tax but from creating a special zero percent rate for LLCs, S-Corps and other pass-through entities. As the Show-Me Institute notes, when this move encouraged tax avoidance through reclassification, state revenue plummeted.
Missouri doesn’t fall into that trap with its more straightforward income tax cut. The bill that passed represented a compromise with House Republicans who wanted to go further and eliminate the corporate tax, a proposal that makes sense from a business-attraction sense but couldn’t win the support of moderates who wanted to balance tax relief with careful stewardship of the budget.
In cutting income tax rates, Tennessee emerges as a better comparison than Kansas. The Volunteer state has no income tax and consistently produces better growth in its gross-domestic product, year over year, than neighboring Missouri. You can’t blame that on palm trees and beaches.
This tax cut doesn’t necessarily make Missouri an economic juggernaut, but it puts money where it should be, into the hands of the people who earned it in the first place. It will unleash more spending, investing and innovating, all of which is good for Missouri.
