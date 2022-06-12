On March 24, the St. Joseph Planning Commission heard a proposal for a major subdivision on Gene Field Road. Three people took the time to attend the meeting and speak in opposition. One person came to the microphone twice.
It was civil and respectful, meaning that most of the world took no notice. If you were expecting fireworks, go to the Shoppes at North Village on the Fourth of July.
Property owners object to new developments all the time. They do it when business parks expand, when daycare centers open, when walking trails go near their backyards, when power lines go through their farms and when an antenna goes on top of a water tower.
Those with no skin in the game will call them NIMBYs, a term that implies selfishness, but the fact is if you own a property you have a right to at least ask questions about what’s going to happen next door. If you’re on a public board, you must weigh their interests against the greater good of some kind of development or public improvement.
It’s how the system is supposed to work, and normally it works pretty well, but not with a behavioral urgent health facility that Family Guidance Center proposes for 4906 Frederick Blvd. Here a reasoned debate is replaced with far-fetched speculation and self-righteous virtue signaling. Like most online debates, it’s been vicious.
So now might be the time to step back and establish a couple of agreed-upon facts.
Our community has a tremendous need for mental health care. This particular facility would provide walk-up services that benefit those individuals who are caught between a personal crisis and an appointment with a provider, which can be hard to get. Not every facility of this type needs to be located Downtown or next to a homeless shelter.
This particular facility is not proposed for a residential neighborhood but a commercial area next to a residential area. But it is not being developed with Family Guidance money but with federal money provided by the city. That means that the city gets to be part of the discussion on how that money is being used.
That’s where we’re at right now. Why is that a problem, unless you’re Family Guidance and you bought the property before the money is in the bank?
It’s possible that the opponents of this facility are way off base, that mentally ill people will not be wandering around Stonecrest. It’s possible that even if they are, they’re harmless and the good outweighs the bad.
What’s not in doubt is that the city did its job in putting the matter on hold for more discussion at a work session later this month. (The city didn’t deny funding). This upcoming meeting presents everyone with an opportunity to talk less and listen more on this particular topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.