Baseball and the federal budget share a few common characteristics. Both re-emerge early in the year, before any sign of spring is visible in the north. Both require inordinate patience to absorb.

And both feature key players who say things that should be taken with a grain of salt.

In baseball, the start of spring training brings us the the Houston Astros and some hollow apologies about the cheating scandal that broke over the winter.

Say what you want about President Donald Trump, but he didn’t put Americans through any insincere apologies the day after the impeachment vote. For us, the disbelief comes from the federal budget, a $4.8 trillion spending plan that the White House released last week.

The president proposes to cut federal spending and balance the budget in 15 years, when today’s first-grader is a senior in college. It’s a goal that any deficit hawk could get behind, but sadly it seems to be a political document for an election year, not an actual blueprint to close the budget gap.

For the near term, deficits are projected to top $1 trillion, or 21% of gross domestic product, during an economic expansion. That’s the highest level relative to GDP since the recession year of 2012. Talk of reining in the deficit seems to be built less on tough choices and sacrifice and more on questionable assumptions, like projections for economic growth of nearly 3.1%. The Federal Reserve and Congressional Budget Office put it closer to 2%.

The budget made news for proposals to cut domestic programs like food stamps, Medicaid and housing. Hospitals and other Medicare providers could see $465 billion in cuts, leading to howls of protests.

But this, too, is aspirational, with little immediate impact on deficits because there’s little political chance of actually happening. Even if it does, non-defense spending is still $590 billion, a decrease of 5% from the current budget. On the revenue side, the administration assumes tax cuts passed in 2017 will be extended in 2025, something that also adds to long-term deficit spending.

More concerning than what’s in the budget is what isn’t part of the political discussion in the nation’s capital. Trump steered clear of deficit talk during his State of the Union address. Republicans have dropped it from their vocabulary, and Democrats were never very interested in talking about it in the first place.

Democrats raise a fuss over any cuts to social programs but seem unconcerned with the impact of deficit spending on future generations. Republicans don’t want to let tax breaks expire, even after the initial boost fades. No one wants to talk about the problem.

Those first-graders need a stronger lobby.