Signage for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is visible Nov. 12 in Miami. FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Nov. 11, leaving investors and customers feeling duped and many others in the crypto world fearing the repercussions.
Unless you’re a cryptocurrency investor, or perhaps a die-hard consumer of business news, you’ve probably never heard of Sam Bankman-Fried.
The 30-year-old whiz kid became an infamous household name over the weekend when his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed and he managed to lose $25 billion in a matter of days. And you think you had a bad week.
It’s a breathtaking fall that some have compared to the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008, though the demise of Enron in 2001 might be a closer parallel. With riches built on an opaque business model and the trading of non-tangible assets, Bankman-Fried gave off a smartest-guy-in-the-room vibe that could have made Ken Lay blush. The FTX founder even got a professional sports stadium named after his company.
He was also known as an advocate for “effective altruism,” a movement to use private wealth for good causes as well as Democratic fundraising efforts. (Enron’s CEO played the other side of the political fence.)
While FTX and affiliated entities gave millions of dollars to nonprofits — some of which may never see a dime now that the crypto exchange has filed for bankruptcy — Bankman-Fried’s gift to the world has nothing to do with six-figure checks. His true legacy will be the lessons learned from hubris and the desire to get something for nothing. (Although we should have learned that one in 2001).
The FTX saga should raise plenty of questions about the future of cryptocurrency. Just what is it supposed to be? A speculative investment, an anti-inflation hedge or a store of value?
The more important question is what kind of role do governments and regulatory bodies have in providing oversight? Advocates describe crypto as having an air of inevitability, like the internet in the mid-1990s. Just get out of the way if you’re not ready to get on board.
But the unraveling of FTX, along with the recent rout of cryptocurrency markets, should demonstrate that regulatory entities have a role to play in making sure that digital currencies and exchanges are transparent and that the risks can be contained.
Some would say that the U.S. misses out if it takes a heavy hand on crypto regulation, but there’s a risk in being too lenient, as well. It was Lenin who said that the surest way to overturn the existing order is to debase the currency. People can gamble with their own money if they want, but it shouldn’t be at the expense of runs on deposits, misuse of consumer funds or, in a worst-case scenario, damage to the broader economy.
In the wake of the FTX saga, Bankman-Fried might be $25 billion poorer, but the rest of us could be a little wiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.