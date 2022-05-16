Republicans like to say that the government that governs best governs least.
The monticello.org website says the quote is frequently misattributed to Thomas Jefferson, who articulated a small-government philosophy but never actually uttered that particular phrase.
Regardless of who said it, Missouri lawmakers definitely put those words into action during the 2022 legislative session. The Republican-controlled legislature passed 43 non-budget bills during a fractured and sometimes dysfunctional session that wrapped up last Friday. That’s more than the 31 bills passed during the pandemic-shortened 2020 session but well short of the average of 155 bills that the General Assembly has passed since 1981.
Numbers don’t tell the whole story. It’s preferable to have 43 effective pieces of legislation to 100 good bills and another 40 or 50 that represent overreach or something rushed through at the last minute.
There were some high-profile whiffs, including marijuana legalization, sports wagering and attempts to address critical race theory and transgender athletes in schools.
Some of this is no great loss. The biggest casualty, in our view, was an attempt to reform the process for bringing initiative petitions to the statewide ballot. Of course, the irony here is that it’s the legislature’s inability to get things done and find a compromise that results in special interests flooding the ballots with things that the Republican majority doesn’t like. But it’s the inability to compromise and get things done that kept them from changing the system.
There were some successes, like one-time tax relief and an elections bill that strikes a balance between integrity with a photo ID requirement and access with a provision for two weeks of early voting. There were measures to prevent police defunding in Kansas City, get lead out of school drinking water and make investments in broadband internet for underserved communities. A bill to protect property owners from eminent domain will be a bitter pill for opponents of Grain Belt Express because that project is grandfathered in, but at least there’s more clarity for the future.
So some good things got done, but it was hard to get over the stench of the Senate not even going into session on the last day, perhaps an acknowledgment that things could only get worse. It’s possible the seeds of this year’s inaction were sown in August of last year, when Gov. Mike Parson declined to call a special session for congressional redistricting, setting the stage for a conservative bloc to cause gridlock in 2022.
It resulted in a minimalist session that would have made Jefferson proud, but we’re not sure about the citizens of Missouri.
