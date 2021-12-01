There was a time when World AIDS Day was a big deal in St. Joseph.
There were speeches and public events. One year, Greg Louganis, the former Olympic diver who is HIV-positive, spoke to a full house at the Missouri Theater. Louganis once told ESPN that he believed he wouldn’t live to be 30 when he tested positive.
Today he’s 61. The fact that this virus is no longer considered an automatic death sentence should be counted as great news. It’s a testament to the effectiveness of education in helping to prevent disease and in the ability of science to provide more effective treatments.
Some of the stigma associated with HIV also has dissipated, although it would be naïve to believe it has been eliminated. In Missouri, a new law downgraded the felony classification for exposing someone to HIV, changing the language from “reckless” exposure to “knowingly” exposing another person. The previous law privileged those who remained ignorant of their HIV status and created a disincentive to getting tested.
Today, the world’s attention has turned to COVID-19. The numbers associated with the coronavirus are staggering, with more than 260 million cases and 5 million deaths in less than two years, according to Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 is a major health challenge, one that meets the definition of a pandemic. Today, HIV and AIDS are not always thought of that way. The World Health Organization uses the term “global epidemic,” which may reflect the status of HIV as a chronic and manageable condition. But this term also suggests tremendous inequality in treatment and outcomes throughout the world, a situation that is due to policy and budgetary considerations more than medical science.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first cases of what came to be known as AIDS when five young, gay men turned up with mysterious cases of pneumonia in Los Angeles hospitals. They all died. Today, more than 32 million deaths have been attributed to AIDS worldwide, something that shouldn’t be overlooked amid the current health-care challenge.
On Wednesday, the St. Joseph Health Department marked World AIDS Day by providing free information and testing for HIV. It was an appropriate response.
State health data show that 147 people in Northwest Missouri are living with HIV. This includes males and females, Black people and white people, people who contracted the virus through sexual activity and those who could trace it to the injection of drugs.
All of them would tell you that World AIDS Day is still a big deal. They won’t let complacency set in. It would be a shame if the rest of us did.
