There’s no point in looking to assign blame to the inconsistent zoning that lurks under the surface in some St. Joseph neighborhoods.
It’s a problem that goes back decades, through various administrations and councils. In many cases, it doesn’t get noticed until a homeowner receives the unfortunate news when trying to make improvements to a residential property. Those improvements may not be allowed if the property owner lives in a house that’s zoned for industrial or commercial uses.
This kind of piecemeal zoning, which goes by the flowery name of “paintbrush zoning,” dates back to the city’s industrial development when houses were sometimes built near factories. There were no business parks and less reliance on the automobile in those days, so it wasn’t unusual to see houses built in the shadow of a smokestack.
One thing that brought it all to a head was the 2020 flood that resulted in substantial damage to a low-lying South Side neighborhood.
To its credit, the city attempted to do right by those South Side residents after Contrary Creek spilled its banks. The city rezoned the flooded neighborhood, which allowed for rebuilding, and cleared the way for property owners in other parts of the city to rebuild a residential restructure if it’s destroyed in a flood or fire, regardless of the zoning. The city also vows to look at some of the bigger swaths of improperly zoned houses, like those along rail lines, for a future change of classification.
This all seems overdue, but it won’t be able to solve a problem that is hodgepodge by its very nature.
There’s no easy, one-size-fits-all fix. Some homeowners are going to have to do this on their own after finding out the hard way that they are unable to invest in certain additions or upgrades, something any property owner should be allowed to do.
Making matters worse, houses located near old commercial and industrial sites could very well be located in older parts of town, where lower-income residents or those on fixed incomes are less able to pay a $1,365 rezoning fee.
With this reality, it seems only fair that the city should consider waiving the rezoning fee for those homeowners who are faced with the unpleasant reality of a zoning problem that is not of their doing. Voters have put their trust in the city with the passage of two revenue issues in the last 14 months, one for bridge repairs and the other for parks improvements.
A reciprocal gesture would make sense for a problem that has festered in the background and is finally getting the attention that it deserves. The city should try to accommodate those who face the ugly reality of paintbrush zoning.
