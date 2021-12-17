Members of school boards, or any board that serves the public, need thick skin. Part of the job involves letting Joe Public attend meetings to ask questions and complain about particular issues.
During the pandemic, people were particularly steamed about the requirement to wear masks. If a school board wants to require masks, or not mandate them or have some sort of half measure, then part of the deal involves letting the parents and the voting public in the door to give their two cents.
It isn’t always pretty, and it doesn’t seem like a fun way to spend an evening. But that’s the way it should work, especially in a state like Missouri where decisions on coronavirus mitigation have been deferred to local governments.
So on one level, Missouri Attorney Gen. Eric Schmitt’s crusade against the enforcement of mask and quarantine requirements promises to give local boards a bit of a reprieve. That’s the only positive we can find from Schmitt’s heavy hand in seeking to block pandemic-related health measures at the local level, including the St. Joseph School District.
The attorney general sent a letter asking the district in St. Joseph to cease all face-covering and enforcement requirements. This might please the base in Schmitt’s upcoming U.S. Senate primary, but it puts our local school officials in a difficult position.
The board has a responsibility to avoid a messy and costly legal encounter with the state’s top law enforcement official. At the same time, if you look at the recent state assessment results, it becomes clear that the pandemic has significantly hindered the ability of schools to fulfill their educational mission.
That doesn’t necessarily mean that districts should mask up. But boards should have access to that option in trying to take every reasonable step to get teachers and students in the classroom. They must base their decisions on local health data and weigh resistance to masks with potential health benefits. But they also are obligated to consider the possibility that learning outcomes will improve if more students are in the classroom with a mask instead of at home sick or in quarantine.
If there’s a tough call to be made, then that decision is best made at the local level.
One thing Schmitt fails to recognize is that face coverings are a fairly passive response to the pandemic. There are stronger measures, including vaccine mandates, but that involves more of a long-term commitment that gives some people pause. You have to respect that. A local official, particularly an unelected bureaucrat, could overstep.
But even if you hate wearing masks, even if you don’t believe in them and think you’re being dragooned into them, you can take them off at the end of the day and take a deep breath.
