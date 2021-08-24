As far as cities go, St. Joseph shares certain similarities with Joplin, Missouri.
St. Joseph’s total population is 72,000, compared to about 50,000 in Joplin. Other than that, census data shows a similar breakdown in racial composition, educational attainment, poverty rate and unemployment. Missouri Western and Missouri Southern are peer institutions.
Both cities exist in the shadow of larger metropolitan areas. Joplin is 70 miles from Springfield, a little more than the distance between St. Joseph and Kansas City. Those in Joplin, as in St. Joseph, probably view that proximity as a blessing and a curse.
However, the two cities diverge on one current issue of importance. Joplin, not Columbia, St. Louis or Kansas City, recently emerged as the first city in the state with a full vaccination rate of more than 50%. Nine jurisdictions, either cities or counties, are fully vaccinated at more than 40%. These are Boone, St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin, Atchison, Jackson, Cole and Gasconade counties, as well as the city of Kansas City.
Buchanan County is still stuck at 21.1%, above only Pemiscot (17%), McDonald (17.5%), Reynolds (18%), Douglas (18.9%), Ripley (20.3%), Scotland (20.4%) and Ozark (21%). Both Ozark and Pemiscot have a higher percentage of those initiating a vaccine than Buchanan County, an indicator that these counties could pass us by on full vaccinations.
This latest example of local vaccine resistance comes as the Food and Drug Administration removes one of the primary talking points for those who refuse to take what could be a life-saving vaccination, either for themselves or for those around them. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received full FDA approval this week for those 16 years of age and older.
This doesn’t mean it’s dangerous for those between ages 12 and 15. Studies for those age groups started later than those 16 and older, so full approval for the younger group could come at a later date. The Moderna vaccine is about a month behind Pfizer in its application for full approval.
In the case of the Pfizer vaccine, full approval shows that it’s time to put aside the view that this vaccine isn’t safe simply because of the speed at which it was developed, tested and approved for use, both emergency use and now full approval. That makes about as much sense as not trusting the paramedics because they got to your house quickly after an emergency call.
It’s time to call the COVID-19 vaccine what it is: a medical marvel. It’s time to call Buchanan County’s vaccination rate what it is: an embarrassment.
It isn’t about mandates, it’s about individuals making rational decisions. That is the essence of freedom of choice.
