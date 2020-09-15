As far as press conferences go, this one moved along at a brisk pace. That’s saying something, considering the long, anguished route to a wider mask mandate in St. Joseph.

Mayor Bill McMurray, Councilman Kent O’Dell and a handful of other municipal officials answered questions for about 20 minutes on an indoor mask mandate that takes effect early Thursday morning. All wore masks, but none resembled the “sheeple” caricature tossed about by the critics.

They seemed like ordinary people thrown into an extraordinary situation. They are trying to strike a balance, not necessarily to please everyone, but to reduce sickness and deaths without causing undue harm to the economy and educational opportunities.

Did they strike that balance? McMurray, who has leaned in this direction but lacked a majority on the council, said it’s worth a try for 30 days in order to reduce a rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, which the council has set as a benchmark for determining whether to broaden its mask mandate.

At this writing, Mosaic Life Care reports 36 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, up 11 in roughly a 24-hour period. Two deaths, announced Monday, pushed the cumulative total to 19 in Buchanan County.

Everyone knows O’Dell emerged as the swing vote who flipped when hospitalizations started to rise. To his credit, he didn’t duck and run but attended the press conference and gamely answered questions. He even apologized to health-care workers for not acting sooner.

He has no reason to apologize. National health leaders deserve some blame for the polarization over masks, due to mixed messages on advice early in the pandemic. Health providers at various levels haven’t always provided clear, relevant and timely information, which makes it hard to make decisions.

Views evolve. What’s sad is that the wearing of masks has turned into such a bitter cultural issue rather than a practical problem in need of solutions. It remains to be seen whether this one works. Opponents easily can find a study or percentage ratio that disputes the effectiveness of masks.

But other data, including reduced spread in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Kansas counties following the enactment of mask requirements, points to them as a helpful tool if not a magic bullet. You don’t have to like it, you don’t have to agree, but you should try it.

Wearing one will not damage the economy in the way that the shelter-in-place orders caused so much harm. Unlike the mask requirement limited to large retailers, this one makes more sense and puts more businesses on a level playing field. City officials are politically aware enough to know that strict enforcement is a no-go.

It might save a life. It’s just for 30 days. It’s only a piece of fabric.