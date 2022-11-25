This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan (copy)

Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building in Washington on Nov. 16. The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan.

 File photo | Associated Press

If you haven’t heard of the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, you probably will in the coming weeks.

Known as MOHELA, this state-affiliated servicer of federal student loans finds itself at the center of a legal battle that could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. That’s because the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that President Biden’s $400 billion student debt write-off could cause irreparable harm to MOHELA and the state of Missouri.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.