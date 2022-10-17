This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Placeholder classroom
Getty Images

School officials aren’t short of explanations for the difficulty in finding and retaining teachers.

There’s the pandemic and its long-term effects, especially among older workers who took early retirement in what’s now known as the great resignation. This trend impacted the field of education, where teachers who may have been thinking of retiring in five years accelerated that timeline.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.