Forget the unfairness of it all, the presidential edict that forces people who are on the hook for home loans, car loans or medical bills to cover some of the costs of those who borrowed to attend college.
Forget the whataboutism used to justify a government transfer of wealth, this cynical argument that because rich people get tax breaks or Paycheck Protection Program loans, then the 45 million Americans with college debt deserve some baksheesh of their own courtesy of the 290 million who don’t have college debt.
Forget the claims of equity. Even with an income limit and Pell Grant provision, college debt relief still benefits progressive elites who prosper the most from Biden administration policies. Nearly three-quarters of the debt forgiven will go to the top 60% of income distribution, according to the Brookings Institution. A married couple making $249,999 would qualify.
Forget the fact that 87% of Americans do not carry any student loan debt.
Forget that the cost of college loan forgiveness, pegged at $300 billion, balloons to $519 billion under Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates.
Those are valid points, but the big reason President Joe Biden’s college debt forgiveness plan will backfire is that it won’t fix any of the underlying problems that make a four-year college education unaffordable, especially for the middle-income families that this administration pretends to champion.
Too many Americans believe the cost of a college education is out of reach or, even worse, that the value of a degree does not justify the steep price tag. There is nothing in debt forgiveness that changes this equation. In fact, it makes it worse.
Colleges and universities have little incentive to hold down costs or better align degree programs with the realities of the job market if Uncle Sam is always coming to the rescue. Students do not have to engage in any kind of cost-benefit analysis regarding the value of a particular degree program. Just do what makes you happy, even if your particular degree program means you’ll be saddled with debt and driving for DoorDash.
Pandemic relief programs, like the repeated extensions on student loan payments, were supposed to get beleaguered consumers through the worst of the pandemic. Instead, because politicians are reluctant to cut the cord, these ongoing programs have distorted the perception of the value of what we pay versus what we get in return.
This will have long-term ramifications because a student loan or a portion of one isn’t wiped away, it’s merely transferred to the federal budget deficit.
Future generations will have to pay for it through higher taxes and borrowing costs, all while seeing nothing to curtail the skyrocketing expense of their college education.
