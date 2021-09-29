You have to wonder if student loan forgiveness is on the table because it’s a good public policy or because it’s a good policy for winning future elections.
It’s easy to see how it’s winning political strategy. Just float loan forgiveness and string students and graduates along with a constantly moving deadline on a repayment moratorium, the last of which was extended from this Thursday to Jan. 31, 2022. Interest groups will reward a political party that doles out freebies, in this case, Democrats who propose a debt write-off at the expense of taxpayers.
What’s not to love?
For starters, student loan forgiveness is a regressive government benefit, something that’s conveniently overlooked on “woke” college campuses. It’s a transfer program that lavishes more on the wealthy and the white, as opposed to those from low-income backgrounds. The median income of households with student loans is $76,400, with only 7% below the poverty line. Those from wealthy backgrounds tend to go to graduate schools and elite private universities, accumulating more debt and therefore benefiting more from forgiveness.
The economic benefits of a write-off are marginal. We hear that forgiveness frees up indebted borrowers to become consumers, but the payments are so spread out over time that the impact is limited. Moody’s Investors Service, in a 2019 analysis, found that student loan forgiveness would yield a short-term stimulus on par with a tax cut — about 0.4% of the total economy. Forgiveness doesn’t make the debt go away, it just transfers it to future taxpayers via the government debt. The grandchildren of today’s borrowers will have to pay for it. If interest rates go up, we’ll all be paying the increased cost of serving public debt.
Moody’s also cited what it called a “moral hazard” — students taking on more debt or choosing majors with poor job prospects if they believe a government bailout is in the cards. For that matter, forgiveness provides little incentive for colleges to become more efficient, embrace change or better align majors with job availability, employer needs or earnings potential.
Finally, there’s the issue of fairness. Not everyone goes to college. Out of 225 million adult Americans, about 45 million have federal student debt. Why are they suddenly a protected class that must have their obligations wiped clean? Small businesses take on debt, as do homeowners. They learned a lesson that college students apparently missed. If you borrow money, you have to pay it back one day.
Maybe college students and recent graduates will learn that lesson between now and the latest deadline for student loan repayments.
