Maybe Kevin McCarthy hummed a few bars of an easy-listening classic during the chaotic opening days on the floor of the U.S. House.
“Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right. Here I am, stuck in the middle with you.” That was Stealers Wheel from 1972 when McCarthy was only 7 years old. Today, McCarthy, a Republican from California (there are some in that state), is digging deep to get a rebellious right wing to support his bid to become speaker of the U.S. House
It’s unclear whether he’ll be able to do it. As of this writing, he was 0-for-8 and possibly wishing he had picked cat herding as an occupation.
Some might take glee in his leadership struggles, but the circus in Washington should alarm Americans of all political stripes. If a majority in Congress can’t agree on this simple task, then there’s little to look forward to other than gridlock for the next two years.
The problem is that if McCarthy is the one stuck in the middle, then your politics are way out of whack. The news site Axios points out that McCarthy has embraced the anti-establishment and ultraconservative wing of the party, but it doesn’t seem to be doing him much good at this point.
This is where you wish the United States had a viable third party to act as a kingmaker. As in some parliamentary systems, you can tell the fringe elements of your party to take a hike and make a deal with the Greens or the libertarians or the guys who like to dress up like pirates. Not so here, where Republicans only seem to agree on what they don’t like.
They didn’t like Nancy Pelosi, and some seem to think McCarthy carries the similar stench of a Washington insider. But a conservative version of Pelosi should be exactly what they want: someone whose politics largely aligns with the conservative cause but who shares Pelosi’s considerable political skill and savvy.
Didn’t Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz and Donald Trump demonstrate the pitfalls of falling for politicians who don’t understand politics? The House Republicans don’t need a leader who inspires or gets ratings. At this point, they just need someone who can bang a gavel.
If the Republicans can’t coalesce around a leader not named Pelosi, what hope is there when they have to make tough decisions like extending the debt ceiling or, God forbid, responding to some kind of national emergency?
This is not exactly a confidence builder for the 118th Congress.
The scary part of that the job of leading the House only gets harder from here on out. Suddenly, the decision to rush a government spending bill through the lame-duck Congress seems like a good move.
