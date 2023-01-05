This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again (copy)

FILE — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the beginning of an evening session Wednesday after six failed votes to elect a speaker.

 File photo | Associated Press

Maybe Kevin McCarthy hummed a few bars of an easy-listening classic during the chaotic opening days on the floor of the U.S. House.

“Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right. Here I am, stuck in the middle with you.” That was Stealers Wheel from 1972 when McCarthy was only 7 years old. Today, McCarthy, a Republican from California (there are some in that state), is digging deep to get a rebellious right wing to support his bid to become speaker of the U.S. House

