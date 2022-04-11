It’s tempting to look at Missouri Western State University’s financial saga and zero in on one or two narrow issues.
The president gets such and such in compensation, this program or that degree track was eliminated or somehow video games became a sport.
This is all worthy of debate, but not at the expense of the overriding issue in Western’s financial struggles. St. Joseph needs a vibrant and stable four-year university, not just as a matter of pride but to help develop an educated workforce, an engaged citizenry and a rich culture.
Foresighted individuals understood this when Western became a four-year institution, and the same holds true today. The news that Missouri Western State University has ended its state of financial emergency doesn’t mean it’s out of the woods completely.
It faces challenges with enrollment and demographic trends, the reliability of state appropriations and the need to align degree programs with the realities of the job market. But at least today Western finds itself in the same boat as every other college and university.
Perhaps the patient has been resuscitated and now the work begins on developing the more healthy lifestyle for the long term. The board of governors’ action last week, more than two years after the crisis erupted, provides a sense of optimism that this community asset will continue to be passed on to future generations.
“What is next is to stay on course, stick to the plan and continue doing the right things as we gain momentum from a financial standpoint, as well as a student standpoint,” said Rick Ebersold, chairman of the board of governors.
Perhaps we will never know for certain how close Western came to the abyss when budget deficits and dwindling cash on hand came to light, leading to program cuts and financial assistance from the University Foundation. It is possible to express disappointment or opposition at certain decisions that were made, but not with the broader goal of ensuring Western’s legacy. We agree with University President Elizabeth Kennedy’s belief that cuts alone will not save the university, that you have to give students a good reason to want to be there.
But they won’t be there if the university is insolvent, which was why it needed the drastic financial measures.
If Missouri Western was in dire straits financially, then this city was in deep trouble economically and culturally. The two go hand in hand. There are few instances of a community’s future success involving fewer educational options, so Western’s return to more normal financial footing should be something everyone in St. Joseph is willing to appreciate.
