Did you feel that the stark beauty of “Nomadland” deserved recognition or that the timely adaptation of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was snubbed in Monday morning’s Academy Award nominations?

You’re not alone. Then again, if you’re in St. Joseph, you’re probably not part of a big crowd, either.

In St. Joseph, Oscar nominations have about as much impact as a barbecue contest at the vegan convention. There are plenty of reasons for this, ranging from the types of movies that make this list to the annoying preachiness at the awards ceremony itself.

But a major reason has to be that the films that get nominated don’t always find their way to St. Joseph, where the single multiplex tends to focus on blockbusters or movies that appeal to teenagers. If you’ve seen the financials of movie theater chains, you can’t blame them for doing everything possible to get seats in the seats. And that was before the pandemic.

Moody’s Analytics, in assigning a credit rating just under investment grade for Regal Cinemas’ debt, noted that the chain operates in a “mature industry experiencing a secular decline in attendance and is dependent on a limited number of movie studios.” That means people don’t go to the movies as much and when they do, they see the same thing over and over.

On the plus side for theater profitability is what Moody’s calls a “high barrier to entry” and “pricing power.” That means you pay $10 for a bag of popcorn.

All this gives moviegoers, if there is such a thing, something to chew on in the era of COVID-19. Most theaters, including the Regal Hollywood in St. Joseph, closed their doors for months because of the pandemic.

That means something was lost in not seeing films on the big screen or catching a whiff of popcorn while walking in the door. But it also means streaming the movie on your own time and not having to pay $50 to feed a family of three with snacks.

We might not be out of the woods yet on the coronavirus, but we can see with more clarity that the day is coming. What will the ending look like for movie theaters?

It will be interesting to see how many of the adjustments made with a nod to remote access prove temporary and how many usher in a new way of working, shopping and entertaining.

It would come as little surprise if the old ways of viewing cinema go the way of the ornate movie house with a balcony and a plush curtain. Some already are saying the only way for theater chains to survive is to welcome acquisition from a streaming company like Amazon or Apple.

For a city like St. Joseph, a focus on streaming brings an element of democratization. During this award season, everyone was in the same boat, with equal access to the best films of the last year.