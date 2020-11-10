In a ceremony on Oct. 27, barracks at Naval Station Great Lakes were named for the USS John S. McCain and dedicated to 10 sailors who lost their lives in a 2017 accident aboard that ship.

On Aug. 21, 2017, the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore, in some of the most congested ocean waters in the world. Sailors from multiple states lost their lives, among them Electronics Technician Chief Petty Officer Nathan Findlay, 31, of Amazonia, Missouri.

Charles Nathan Findlay is one of those people who wasn’t in St. Joseph for long, so great is the lure of the wider world. He graduated from Central High School and then fulfilled his passion as an electronics technician for the U.S. Navy.

His is one of those losses that we remember on Veterans Day, not because it stands out any more or less than other stories, but because it speaks to the everyday dangers that often are overlooked until tragedy strikes. The Navy reported at the time of the accident that the John McCain was headed for a routine port visit in Singapore following “sensitive freedom of navigation” operations near China’s manmade islands in the South China Sea.

Those offering condolences after the deadly accident included President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Sam Graves and the late Arizona Sen. John McCain (the destroyer was originally named in honor of the senator’s grandfather and father — both were admirals — but now it honors all three generations.)

Over time, the accident faded from the public eye, but it should never be brushed off as just another news blurb. Findlay leaves behind two children, a wife and numerous family members across the country. Last year, the Navy gave medals to seven sailors and recognized 50 others for bravery after the collision.

“The crew fought back against progressive flooding across numerous spaces for hours on end. Facing constant peril from flooding, electrocution, structural damage and noxious fumes, these sailors prevented further loss of life and ultimately saved the ship,” the Navy said in a statement.

Here’s a number to bear in mind: 9%. That’s the percentage of Buchanan County’s adult population that served in the armed forces, according to U.S. Census data. (The number doesn’t include those currently serving.) Each one of these veterans has some sort of story to tell. Maybe it doesn’t end in tragedy or a medal, maybe a member of Congress doesn’t remark on it, but that story still is there.

At 9% of the adult population, the conservative math shows around 6,177 men and women in St. Joseph could share stories of sacrifice, bravery and valor during their time of service. For some, these stories remain untold, but we still should be eternally grateful.