When the stimulus check arrives, a homeowner has multiple options for what to do with the windfall.
This money can go toward something frivolous, like a vacation, or it can pay the mortgage, a move that’s prudent in the short term but only provides financial breathing room for a few months. Or the cash can go toward something lasting, like a furnace that will heat the house or a roof that will protect from the elements for years to come.
The city of St. Joseph is faced with its own dilemma on what to do with COVID-19 stimulus funds, an allotment of $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Its choices don’t involve the frivolous and the practical as much as the fleeting vs. the enduring.
It’s an important decision because once the money is gone, it’s gone. During the Obama presidency, the city received criticism, some from national sources, for proposing federal stimulus funds for a Brazilian steakhouse and a martini bar. The steakhouse didn’t last long, and it wasn’t exactly a job creator, but at least its Downtown building was revitalized for other uses. Today, it’s the Ground Round.
Recently, the St. Joseph City Council raised eyebrows when it voted to divert $6.2 million in the current round of federal largess. About $1.2 million goes to recoup revenue losses from the pandemic, which seems to be a legitimate purpose for funding that’s intended to blunt the economic fallout of COVID-19.
The other amount, about $5 million, will be used to keep sewer rates stagnant for the next two years. As a populist measure, this plays well with St. Joseph residents who have absorbed hefty increases in sewer rates over the years because of the cost of environmental compliance.
This doesn’t sit well with a citizens committee that was created to sift through proposals and make recommendations to the council, which makes the final decision on allocations. City Councilmen Brian Myers, Madison Davis and Gary Roach disagreed with this approach, suggesting that the citizens committee should be allowed to do the work that it was asked to do.
They’re right, but this is more than just a turf war. Corky Marquart, a member of the citizens committee, notes that the stimulus funds are likely to give only a brief reprieve to sewer ratepayers and that this pile of stimulus money should be used for something transformational.
We agree. It would be best not only to let this committee do its job but also to advance funding priorities that don’t just play well politically but pay some sort of dividend for an extended period. Otherwise, all this stimulus money goes down the drain in a couple of years.
