It would be easy to sneer at Benedictine College for holding classes on a day when the mercury dipped to minus 20 degrees.

It would be easy to tell these students and college officials to wait until conditions are better and there’s nothing to worry about. No pandemic, no extreme cold, no rolling blackouts.

You will be waiting for a long time. In fact, the last perfect day for any school might have been on or about St. Patrick’s Day in 2020. Since then, it all went to you know what and schools from Atchison to Yonkers closed temporarily or went to virtual learning.

The reasons for waiting are all good ones. Fear of getting sick. Fear of endangering others. Dangerous road conditions. Dangerous cold. The reality that lights and heat make for a better educational environment, especially in February.

This is not to nitpick the decisions others made to cancel school this week. St. Joseph almost hit an all-time record for a low temperature on Tuesday. The standard is clearly different for a big school district that can’t have children waiting for buses when it’s this cold. All the beet juice in the world won’t help those buses get around in these conditions.

But the standard may be different for a college like Benedictine, where young adults can make their own decisions about whether to venture out. Some may live close to campus in student housing in a fairly small town.

Also, it’s something of a business decision for a private college. A full-time student at Benedictine pays up to $30,000 for one year of tuition — before scholarships and financial aid. At that price, the person paying for that education would prefer that a student is in a classroom listening to a professor, even if that student has to dress like Bernie Sanders on Inauguration Day.

Perhaps those at Benedictine got tired of waiting for the perfect day. Maybe they were inpatient, but maybe they also understand that students, businesses and society in general will pay a steep price down the road for continued missed educational opportunities since last spring.

Was it the right decision? Each call is up to each school, but Benedictine deserves some credit for saying, “enough.”

At some point, these students will graduate with a college degree. Someone will hire them because that degree makes them valuable. But not every day will be perfect and not every graduate will get a job in California (a state that has its share of rolling blackouts). On a day when the roads are messy, the temperature dips below zero or power outages are expected, the boss will say, “What time are you coming in?”

They’ll be ready.