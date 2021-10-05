The Kansas City Royals had a rough season. Since their World Series win a few years ago, they have become difficult to watch at times. Eighty-eight losses, next-to-last in their division and 19 games out of first left even the most die-hard fans looking for something to get excited about.
Thankfully, they didn’t have to look any further than home plate. Both behind the plate and at it, Salvador Perez provided a show all his own. Tying for the lead in home runs while leading the league in runs batted in gave the fans a reason to cheer even during hard-to-watch losing streaks. Salvy did all of this while still providing his usual solid defense behind the plate and giving guidance to a developing pitching staff.
One of the beauties of baseball is the way that individual moments become the foundation for a team effort. This is why, even if the overall record isn’t so good, it’s still a joy to watch Salvy break the home run record for catchers or to witness Shohei Ohtani do his best Babe Ruth-impersonation with the sub-.500 Los Angeles Angels.
Ask yourself, was it as much fun in 2005 to watch Trent Green throw for 4,000 yards — second to Tom Brady — on a Kansas City Chiefs team that didn’t make the playoffs?
In baseball, it was Perez and his back-and-forth chase for the home run crown that kept fans cheering right up until the final game of the season, long after the Royals were out of serious contention.
The seven-time all-star and multiple Gold Glove-winning catcher continues to be a solid team player and a perineal fan favorite, not because of his flashy stats, but because of his solid work ethic and his stellar example off the field. Add to that a real “rags to riches” life story, and he is an encouraging foundation for the Royals organization to continue to build around.
The Royals just promoted Dayton Moore — the man who signed Perez — from general manager to president of baseball operations. Keeping Moore’s eye for talent in a key role should give hope to fans.
Even if Salvy never repeats the fantastic numbers he displayed this season, fans can rejoice that his solid leadership on and off the field, along with ongoing strong leadership in the front office, gives the Royals something to build upon.
So Royals fans, celebrate a record-setting season for Salvador Perez, along with a respectable season from our rising star at second base, Whit Merrifield. While you do so, keep an eye on the off-season deals the front office makes and the minor league prospects just itching to show us what they can do. All in all, the skies for baseball fans in the Kansas City area are Royal blue.
