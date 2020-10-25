A public administrator in the courthouse can be a little like an umpire on the baseball diamond.

The less you hear the name, the better job that particular person is doing. About a decade ago, a sad chapter in the public administrator’s office ended when Bonnie Sue Lawson was sentenced to federal prison for the embezzlement of Social Security funds.

It took Bill McMurray, a respected businessman at the time, to clean up the office and move its pay structure to a salary basis instead of one based on a percentage of client accounts. At the end of McMurray’s tenure, his chief deputy was Megan Kennedy Stickley.

In 2016, voters elected Stickley public administrator after her former boss decided not to seek another term. Stickley, a Democrat, now seeks a second term in the Nov. 3 general election against Annette Bertelsen, the Republican candidate she defeated in the election four years ago. Bertelsen has an MBA as well as experience as a quality data integrity analyst for Mosaic Life Care.

A viewer of last week’s St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce candidate forum would have noticed that Stickley displayed a solid grasp of the details of this overlooked but important office. The public administrator deals with the legal and financial technicalities of guardianships, conservatorships and various private and public benefit accounts. The job requires someone who can work closely with law enforcement, the courts, health providers and social-service agencies.

It’s not just a bureaucratic task. Because the public administrator handles the affairs of individuals who are unable to do so themselves, there’s plenty of opportunity for abuse and plenty of opportunity to make a difference.

Stickley has made a difference, which is why she earns this newspaper’s endorsement for another four years as public administrator.

The public administrator’s office deals with some of the most vulnerable individuals in our county. These are people who deserve a representative who is competent, knowledgeable and compassionate. Stickley has watched 15 or 20 clients regain their rights to handle their own affairs, something she can rightly consider one of the biggest successes in her first years at the helm.

“That means they’re their own person again,” she told this newspaper.

It’s possible Bertelsen could grow into the job. Stickley, with 14 years of total experience in the office, already has done so. There will be no learning curve if voters sent her back.

If voters haven’t heard her name much in the last four years, that’s only more proof that she’s the right person for this position.