In addition to the race for governor, Missouri voters will elect candidates for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general.

Secretary of state

Republican incumbent Jay Ashcroft faces Democratic challenger Yinka Faleti to serve as the state’s top elections official. This office also oversees compliance with state securities laws and business services, but the elections aspect is the most politically charged.

A secretary of state’s primary goal is to ensure that elections are fair and operate as smoothly as possible. Ashcroft, first elected in 2016, succeeded in this task despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. His office worked closely with county clerks to make sure that both voters and poll workers could participate in the August primary with a high degree of confidence.

Ashcroft has been reluctant to embrace early mail-in voting. We would like to see him move Missouri in this direction, but we also support his “look before you leap” mentality.

His main opponent, Faleti, boasts an impressive resume as an Army veteran. Faleti, however, has spoken in favor of last-minute challenges to current voting law that would create tremendous uncertainty late in the election cycle.

Faced with the cautious or the reckless approach, we endorse Ashcroft for another four years. The other candidates are Libertarian Carl Freese, Green Party candidate Paul Lehman and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable.

Attorney general

Republican Eric Schmitt was named attorney general to replace Josh Hawley, who was elected to the U.S. Senate. Schmitt faces Democrat Rich Finneran and Libertarian Kevin Babcock.

Schmitt has focused on human trafficking, violent crime and the opioid crisis. We think Missourians share those priorities and should return him to office as the state’s chief law enforcement official.

Treasurer

Scott Fitzpatrick, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund, Libertarian Nicholas Kasoff and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettini. Fitzpatrick has proven himself to be a trustworthy steward of state funds and deserves to be re-elected.

Lieutenant governor

Mike Kehoe is the Republican incumbent against Democrat Alissia Canady, Libertarian Bill Slantz and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo. The lieutenant governor serves as an advocate for veterans and the elderly in Missouri. We endorse Kehoe to continue in this role.