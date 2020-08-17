Few people feel ambivalent about It’s Your Call, a feature NewsPressNOW runs daily on our Debate Page.

Some people say it shows the ugly side of St. Joseph in that every person who has the ability to dial a telephone can have their opinion published in the newspaper, no matter how misguided, ill-informed or conspiratorial their viewpoint.

Those people hate It’s Your Call.

And yet, the feature remains one of the more popular items in our newspaper and on our website. We can only conclude that It’s Your Call has plenty of loyal readers and likely some who actually like it.

Perhaps It’s Your Call is misunderstood in both its execution and purpose.

Basically, anyone can dial 816-271-8687 and leave a message voicing their opinion about something. We delete calls that are inaudible or attack private individuals and private businesses. Politicians, government and taxpayer-funded institutions are fair game. Less than half of the calls we receive make it into print or get posted on our website.

We try to edit It’s Your Call for fairness. We do not publish curse words. If facts are in error, we try to correct those with an editor’s note. Although we don’t record the number of Democrat or Republican calls, we do try to publish calls on both sides. We would argue that it’s curated more carefully than the attached online blog, or a Facebook message board.

And yes, It’s Your Call can show the ugly side of our town, a side that some wish we would ignore. Two recent letters took us to task recently by suggesting they could stomach It’s Your Call if we would include the names of the callers.

So, we considered adding names and towns to the bottom every It’s Your Call. Then we decided against it.

Repugnant or not, an anonymous It’s Your Call serves a vital function. It gives voice to those don’t express themselves well by writing a letter and don’t have internet service. It lets people know that their opinions may be shared by others.

It also produces news tips that our reporters can turn into stories. That happens more than you might expect.

And does it really matter if an opinion has a name that nobody will recognize anyway? Does it make their opinion less valuable?

It is a mistake to believe that It’s Your Call submissions are just the opinions of uneducated people, crackpots and conspiracy theorists. Perhaps some of the vocal critics of this feature even indulge on occasion.

We understand the argument to have the It’s Your Call attributed to individuals. But in the end, we feel that anonymity is an important factor.

Thus, we appreciate and welcome the written, attributed advice but we think It’s Your Call functions just fine the way it is.