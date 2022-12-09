Long before the current city council took office, St. Joseph residents had a ring-side seat to what’s sometimes referred to as the Great Museum Squabble. Who says history is boring?
The origins of the dispute could be tied to a proposal, made in 2005, to sell the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion to private individuals with a passion for historic preservation.
This prompted tremendous debate on the future of the mansion, which was built in the late 1800s to resemble a German castle on the Rhine. Alberto Meloni, a flashy individual who served as the museum director at the time, had the audacity to suggest that the Wyeth-Tootle wasn’t big enough to house the museum’s rich and vast collection. He became a punching bag, although his analysis seems reasonable in hindsight.
The museum board’s proposal to sell the Wyeth-Tootle? Not so much. Let’s just say, as far as trial balloons go, this one was the Hindenburg for the preservation community.
Maybe it was the right decision not to sell — you never know who’s going to buy a community asset or what they’re going to do with it. In the wake of the controversy, the city sought to negotiate contracts with the museum board to better define how about half a million dollars in museum tax money gets spent.
Today, some current council members might be wishing that a sale had gone through and they could wash their hands of the whole thing. The city promised $1.1 million in exterior repairs to the Wyeth-Tootle in the Capital Improvement Program tax that voters approved in 2018. But rising costs and unforeseen structural issues mean that the façade improvements were limited to just one side.
The unfinished look gives the mansion the appearance not of a majestic castle but of a do-it-yourself project moving at a glacial pace. It’s not for lack of money. In addition to the $1.1 million in CIP funding, the city has $587,355 in its museum tax fund to spread around to various facilities. There’s no doubt the Wyeth-Tootle will continue to soak up its fair share, but the slow pace of repairs shows that many of those issues identified during the great squabble haven’t gone away.
The mansion is charming and irreplaceable, part of the city’s fabric. It’s also a money pit. The city’s leadership will have to come to terms with this harsh reality and deal with it in a responsible way before it becomes a stone that sinks the next CIP issue that’s put before voters.
