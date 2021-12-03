If you ask 100 people about the current price of gasoline, most will give an answer that’s pretty close to the mark.
We all drive by the station and fuel up regularly. A trip to the dairy case makes the concept of one gallon easy to grasp.
Ask about the cost of heating, and you might get a more puzzled look. What’s a British thermal unit? What’s a CCF? What’s the cost of natural gas right now?
Trust us, it’s a lot.
Inflation has hit motorists, shoppers, renters and anyone who needs to put food on the table. Now, just in time for winter, Spire customers will see a wholesale portion of natural gas rates nearly double, from 40 cents to 79 cents per hundred cubic feet, or CCF.
That’s hard to process, but this isn’t: The typical residential customer will see a $24 increase in the monthly bill, a jump of 41%. It’s more if usage spikes during cold weather and less if a mild winter allows customers to turn down the thermostat.
Natural gas futures are at their highest levels since 2008, a cost that is eventually passed to customers. The roots of this price hike go back to last February’s severe winter weather that increased customer demand and forced companies like Spire to buy more expensive gas on the spot market.
Customers paid more because they used more, but it was based on the lower wholesale estimates built into rates. The new rates reflect that upward adjustment, as well as the current market price which soared over the summer due to hurricane disruptions to production and increased usage of natural gas to meet power demand for air conditioning during the summer.
In addition, natural gas storage declined because more of it was exported to other countries, according to the Energy Information Administration. U.S. exports to Mexico rose 11% and set a new record in June, a fact that might get your blood boiling on a cold winter night.
There’s some political blame here but also market factors at play. At least those in St. Joseph don’t face the uncertainty of St. Louis, where customers may be asked to reduce consumption because a legal dispute threatens to shut down a key pipeline on the eastern part of the state.
Then again, the chairman of the Federal Reserve is no longer calling inflation transitory, so who knows what the future will bring? The only thing that’s certain is that it’s going to be a long winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.