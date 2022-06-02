Esther George, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, gave a speech in St. Joseph last November that was devoted to inflation.
During the question-and-answer session, someone from the audience took the microphone and asked whether President Biden’s stimulus spending contributed to spiraling prices.
George laughed and said, “that’s a really good question.” Then she proceeded to not answer it.
It was clear that George wasn’t really dodging the question. Her remarks that day, when inflation was still a story for the business page but not the front page, showed that she had a better grasp of this thorny issue than anyone in the room.
Her demurral, however, showed a political acumen that’s as much a part of a central banker’s job as interest rates and inverted yield curves. The Federal Reserve operates independently on matters of monetary policy — something you should be thankful for if you’ve noticed what the legislative and executive branches have done on the fiscal side. Anyone on the Fed board would be loath to get into a political fighting match with 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
George is more likely to say things like this, “Monetary policy cannot fix supply shocks. But monetary policy does play an important role in addressing the imbalances between supply and demand. With inflation high, monetary policy must act to dampen the pace of demand growth, bringing demand into alignment with supply and relieving pressure on prices.”
Long before she was appointed to her Fed position in 2011, George was known for hawkish views on inflation. She was able to do something about it as a voting member, on a rotating basis, of the Federal Open Market Committee that sets a key interest rate and determines the pace of scaling back billions of dollars in monthly asset purchases.
You could make an argument that George, a St. Joseph native with a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Western State University, exerted as much influence on the lives of Americans as any CEO, judge or member of Congress. Despite this lofty status, she found time to speak regularly in St. Joseph to business and community groups.
The communications staff at the KC Fed would always say she would be off-limits for questions, but George often made herself available to the local media as well as anyone else in the audience who wanted to hear her insights.
When she announced plans to retire last week, many commentators remarked that her views on inflation proved prescient. That’s true, but in our opinion, the more remarkable thing about George’s tenure is how someone who grew up on a farm near Faucett could rise to the highest echelons of global finance but still seem grounded and accessible when meeting with the public in St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.