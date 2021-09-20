In 1936, the inaugural class for the National Baseball Hall of Fame was comprised of Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner.
Talk about some heavy hitters. Cy Young, who won 511 games and has the award for pitching excellence named in his honor, didn’t make it to Cooperstown until 1937.
The Babe wasn’t in the house, but the first class of the St. Joseph Area Sports Commission Hall of Fame proved equally impressive at the local level. Ten individuals and one team were recognized last weekend for their athletic accomplishments and contributions. All were either born in Buchanan County or made their contributions to athletics here.
Take a look at the inaugural class: Wes Barnett got his start lifting weights in St. Joseph and made it all the way to the Olympics, Newt Hillyard’s company played a signature role in the expansion of basketball, Terin Humphrey was a two-time Olympic medalist in gymnastics, Mike Rucker starred for Benton High School and played nine years in the NFL, Cheri Kempf played for Team USA softball and led Missouri Western to a national title in that sport and Bill Snyder was raised in the North End and led Kansas State University football to one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college sports history.
As they say in the commercials, wait, there’s more. Byron Browne was a 10-year Major League Baseball veteran, Charlie Burri was the first athletic director at Missouri Western, Julius Hochman nurtured youth basketball opportunities in St. Joseph, Henry Iba was a Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame coach and the Meierhoffer/St. Jo Frontier Casino Fastpitch Softball Team dominated the sport from 1997 to 2003. There was also recognition for 1999 Special Olympics World Games medalist Mike Grossman.
All are deserving of recognition. More than that, all conducted themselves on and off the field in ways that serve to enhance our appreciation of sports and their potential to bring out the best in people.
The importance of their exemplary character can’t be overstated. Sports today tend to depress as much as uplift, given the focus on money and bad behavior that belongs in the business or news sections of the newspaper as much as the sports page.
Not so much with this inaugural class, which provides a clear reminder of why we love sports in the first place. The first class of the St. Joseph Area Sports Commission Hall of Fame was impressive enough to make an observer wonder what’s on tap for year two. We’re optimistic there’s a Cy Young figure out there for future induction ceremonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.