The list of canceled events from 2020 could fill a small-town phone book. If you’re below a certain age, ask your parents or grandparents about phone books.

In St. Joseph, a most noticeable cancellation — at least in terms of entertainment and tourism — was the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp. Every NFL team, in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus, held training camp at in-season team facilities. For the first time since 2010, there was no chance to watch practices, get autographs and interact with players at Missouri Western State University.

It was a loss, but one that apparently didn’t affect the team that much — the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl. In addition, the city’s sales tax collections proved surprisingly resilient.

But it was still a loss, with hotels, gas stations and restaurants missing out on a potential sales boost. In terms of excitement, the void in St. Joseph was palpable but understandable, given the COVID-19 crisis.

Once the excitement from Super Bowl LV wears off, work should begin on bringing Chiefs camp back to Missouri Western, as long as it’s safe to do so in late July.

Some of the initial signs are encouraging. The NFL released a 2021 schedule that doesn’t extend to training camps and preseason, but it does include tentative dates for offseason workouts and an in-person draft. In addition, schedules are posted for other popular summer events in St. Joseph, like Mustangs baseball and the Sound of Speed Airshow.

Whether these events actually happen may depend on the success of getting people vaccinated and maintaining non-pharmaceutical interventions between now and late summer. Some events for earlier in the spring, like the Apple Blossom Barbecue, already have been cancelled.

One thing St. Joseph has going in its favor is how the Chiefs enjoyed coming here and appreciated the professional way that Missouri Western kept facilities upgraded and managed the camp itself.

Another factor, one that the Chiefs must be aware of at some level, is the way that many fans have been largely shut out of seeing the team in person this season. Professional athletes feed off the energy of a crowd and must have developed a greater appreciation of those fans and the passion and energy that they bring.

Hopefully, they’ll be able to show their appreciation next season at Missouri Western.