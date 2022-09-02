For many people, Labor Day offers a last chance to fire up the grill or head to the lake.
It’s become a lazy late summer holiday, but Labor Day’s distant origins are more heated. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, workers demanded recognition as the nation’s economy transitioned from agriculture to industry.
The economy continues to evolve, but not necessarily away from manufacturing, as some once predicted. In St. Joseph, an astounding 30% of the labor force is engaged in manufacturing, although it’s often a type of work that would be unrecognizable to those who advocated for the first Labor Day.
Today’s manufacturing operation is leaner and more technology-oriented than those factories of old with an army of workers engaged in manual labor. This Labor Day, companies aren’t interested in recognizing workers as much as finding them.
It’s a struggle everywhere, but St. Joseph has one ace in the hole. Hillyard Technical Center has come a long way from its origins on Messanie Street, where students took auto repair classes. Today, the St. Joseph School District operates a vocational training center for 400 students from 19 area schools.
The facility serves as a two-way street of sorts. Students get training and real-world experience in building trades, industrial maintenance, precision machining, welding and more. Employers get access to the kind of skilled workforce that they need to survive and grow in St. Joseph.
The trick is getting students, and parents, to think of it not as the shop class of old but as a pathway to a viable and enriching career.
“Parents don’t understand how their kids can make a lot of money in those fields,” said Dr. Gabe Edgar, SJSD superintendent. “We have to understand what our community needs.”
One of the better uses for American Rescue Plan Act funding was the city and county’s decision to combine resources to help the school district with a 15,000-square-foot expansion of Hillyard Technical Center, now located at 3434 Faraon St. This expansion will allow HTC to work with industry partners, especially in the skilled manufacturing professions.
There is much untapped potential in HTC, so much so that school board member Ken Reeder said it could be “the MIT of the Midwest.”
Scoff it you want, but St. Joseph students would be well served if they shared his enthusiasm.
