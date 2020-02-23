Imagine eating nothing but meatloaf, burgers and fried chicken. No pizza, spaghetti, kung pao or tacos.

Even at the dinner table, a world with no international connections seems a little empty and boring. Certainly, the world has more to offer than food — there’s movies, literature, technology and different ways of approaching problems. Global connections enrich us in large and small ways, from bridging cultural gaps to trying a new spice with your dinner.

To embrace these connections is not to be anti-American, but to accept a fuller picture of what it means to be an American. A great strength of our culture centers on the ability to absorb the best of other places and give it our own unique spin.

In this spirit, the opening of Missouri Western State University’s Global Center represents something more substantial than a rebranding effort or a photo op near a large allotment of flags. Any institution of higher learning serves as a city’s window to the world.

In this regard, Western plays an important role in broadening the horizons of St. Joseph, a city in the middle of the country that even the biggest boosters might regard as somewhat insolent and inward looking.

Missouri Western President Matthew Wilson sees a twofold advantage to the Global Center: It might spark an interest in study abroad for local students, while international students are able to connect with the student body and feel more accepted in St. Joseph.

“It’s always been my goal to expose them to different ideas and concepts that you would see outside our country,” Wilson said last week in announcing the Global Center.

A global perspective also brings a tangible benefit to Missouri Western, which like all universities will face a demographic challenge in maintaining or increasing enrollment as the U.S. population ages. One solution is to look abroad for college-age foreign students who are motivated, well-educated and appreciate the advantages of a diploma from a U.S. university. Missouri Western currently has students from 27 countries on its campus.

If U.S. visa policy allows it, some of these students tend to stick around to innovate, creating the companies that stimulate America’s economy and staffing the hospitals that help keep us healthy, especially in rural areas. If you watched “Parasite,” you’ll see that people from other countries even create movies that are mesmerizing and deserving of honors.

In short, the world doesn’t stop at our shores, and if it did, everything from your taste buds to the broader economy would be worse off for it. We should be thankful to Missouri Western for driving that point home.