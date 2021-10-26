One of the biggest benefits of living in St. Joseph isn’t the historic buildings or the proximity to Kansas City International Airport.
Those are advantages, but how often do you get on an airplane? How many of you live in an old home, as opposed to admiring one from afar? But there’s one significant benefit that gets overlooked, and it affects a large number of St. Joseph residents daily.
It’s the relatively short commute time.
For those who live in St. Joseph, the average travel time to work is 15.8 minutes, compared to a national average of 26.9 minutes. The work commute averaged 22 minutes for Kansas City residents, 24 minutes for those living in St. Louis and 28 minutes for those living in Chicago.
Those are averages from the U.S. Census Bureau. Most of us know of workers who zip to the office in less than five minutes in St. Joseph or get stuck in 75 minutes of gridlock in a bigger city.
In St. Joseph, the short commute is an often unrecognized benefit that pays off in terms of fuel costs but also in quality of life. Less time in the car means more time getting things done at work or spending time at home with the family.
In bemoaning the cost of gas, it’s easiest to compare different cities and parts of the country. We often hear complaints about the price of gas being a penny or two cheaper in Platte County, as if it makes sense to drive down there just to fill the tank. But it’s worth examining differences in fuel consumption, not the differences in price at these locations.
The shorter driving distances leave St. Joseph residents slightly less exposed to the rising price of gasoline, which hit $3.09 a gallon in the city last week before dropping early this week. That’s up from $1.81 a year ago when coronavirus travel restrictions caused fuel prices to plummet.
Economists like to refer to the demand for gasoline as inelastic, meaning if you’ve got to have it you’ve got to have it, at least until you get an electric car or find a job closer to home.
Much of our lives, including commuting patterns, business deliveries and even the distances between schools, are built around the assumption of cheap gasoline. While the Energy Information Administration anticipates some weakening of prices in December, it seems like fuel will be caught in the same inflationary cycle as other essentials right now.
This isn’t good news for anybody, but perhaps St. Joseph residents are a little better positioned for an era of high gas prices compared to those who commute from Kansas City. It’s surprising that this benefit of living in St. Joseph isn’t mentioned a little more often.
