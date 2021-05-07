Someone recently commented in this newspaper’s “It’s Your Call” feature that the Kansas City Chiefs shouldn’t bring their training camp to St. Joseph if this city’s vaccination rate remains abysmally low.

It’s hard to tell if this comment was made seriously or in jest. If it’s a serious statement, we would disagree. Even with a vaccination rate stuck at around 19%, training camp runs in a controlled enough environment that the Chiefs, who play in a city with a vaccination rate of around 35%, would be perfectly safe coming here.

But the caller, whether intending to or not, raises one important point. Choosing not to get vaccinated comes with just as many risks as deciding to do so. There is a risk associated with vaccinations or any medical procedure — the COVID-19 shots are not an exception — but oftentimes the benefits far outweigh the downsides.

These vaccines approved for use in the United States were shown to be safe and effective during clinical trials of tens of thousands of volunteers. They hold the potential to save lives and speed up the return to normal life, yet people in St. Joseph seem reluctant to get them.

Among skeptics, resistance probably hardened after blood clots were detected in 15 people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but this only shows that the vaccine surveillance system performed as expected.

Look, people can do what they want to do and the government shouldn’t force a vaccine on anyone, but people also need to understand that refusal to get the vaccine comes with consequences: On a personal level, there’s the possibility of getting sick or of seeing a loved one get sick. On a macro level, failure to achieve widespread vaccination raises concerns about the rise of variants or a return to the bad-old days of masks, Zoom meetings, stay-at-home orders and remote learning.

Those who are unvaccinated won’t suffer any major vaccine side effects, but they probably were unlikely to anyway.

Some are unnerved at the speed at which these vaccines were produced, but why is it not seen as a significant scientific achievement rather than a cause for worry? Most of us don’t understand the technology behind these vaccines — those who claim to are often pasting from the internet — but many of us also don’t understand the physics of what keeps an airplane in the sky.

Yet we fly, trusting the mechanics, pilots and air traffic controllers. Maybe it’s time to trust scientists and doctors, too.