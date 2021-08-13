The act of abstaining brings to mind discipline and self-sacrifice that serves a higher purpose.
Expecting mothers abstain from alcohol. A high-level athlete abstains from fast food. In the Middle Ages, monks, preachers and prophets abstained from a variety of worldly vices.
This might make Kenneth Reeder the Savonarola of the St. Joseph School District. He’s always been a prophet of doom when it comes to the local school board and administration. After years of preaching in the wilderness, he got his wish in April when voters elected him to the St. Joseph Board of Education. In fact, he was the top vote-getter.
Many who voted for Reeder expected him to shake things up. Others didn’t like his style but at least saw the advantages of having someone with an alternative viewpoint or dissenting opinion on certain issues, especially for a board that seems obsessed with projecting a unified image.
Since taking office, one thing that proved surprising was Reeder’s tendency to abstain on certain votes, including some of the more controversial ones. School district records show that Reeder abstained on at least six votes since taking office in April: a monthly finance report, approval of bills, a salary schedule for teachers, additional pay rates for staff, optional masks for summer school and mandatory masks for the beginning on the fall semester.
He has registered plenty of yes votes and a few opposing votes, including one to bring air conditioning to the remaining school buildings. We have no problem with this and assume the voters who sent him there don’t, either.
But this tendency to abstain does seem odd, especially from one who expressed forceful views during multiple campaigns. Asked about his decision to abstain on the most recent mask mandate, Reeder told our reporter the situation is evolving and he would probably vote no in a couple of weeks. Later he said he questioned the accuracy of the district’s internal survey on masks.
No, this is part of a pattern, one that doesn’t strike us as an example of discipline or self-sacrifice, just an effort to avoid sticking your neck out. This is the reason he and other board members were elected in the first place. They need to make the tough decisions, usually with a vote of yea or nay.
