It was easy to see this week why school resource officers, or SROs, are no longer a luxury. They are a necessity.
In the past, an SRO could have a few schools under his or her care without much difficulty. However, the duties of an SRO no longer simply consist of finding student contraband, giving safety lectures or even breaking up occasional fights on campus. Although these are still important aspects of the job, these days, after many national incidents including the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, SROs have become a kind of “frontline” defense for students, faculty and staff.
In our area, the first day of school brought word of an online threat in one district in Andrew County and an assault of a law enforcement officer amid an altercation at Lafayette High School. After watching a video of the LHS incident, two thoughts immediately come to mind: One, the work of an SRO is serious and demanding law enforcement. Two, these trained professionals are badly needed in our schools.
Currently, St. Joseph has six SROs for four middle schools and three public high schools. The district is doing more this year to increase security. The buildings have limited access and better cameras. Even buses will keep parents better informed about delays and the location of students. Social workers are present in every school to try and implement more preventative measures regarding student and staff safety.
However, the consistent presence of SROs in each school building not only makes the most of the training and expertise of the officers but also shortens response times if the need arises for immediate law enforcement action. And remember, SROs handle situations big and small. City budget documents show 592 school resource officer cases for the St. Joseph Police Department in 2021.
Students perform better in safer environments. Teachers can focus more on educating students when they can concentrate maximum time and energy on education. This, it seems, makes the presence of SROs in every school a priority, certainly at the middle school and high school levels.
The investment we all make in the education of our future leaders is at stake. History tells us this is a wise investment. History — especially recent tragedies in our history — shows us that it is an investment that must be guarded.
In the St. Joseph area, it was a tough start to the school year with an incident that unfortunately overshadowed the good work of school staff and the enthusiasm of the vast majority of SJSD students. It did, however, further illustrate why SROs are so very necessary in our schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.