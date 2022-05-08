Thank God the Missouri Legislature doesn’t have stoppage time.
In soccer, the referee can add a few extra minutes at the end of a half to compensate for time lost to fouls, injuries and excess celebrations.
Mercifully, when the clock strikes 6 p.m. on Friday, the legislative session in Jefferson City is finished. No extra time for you.
Heading into the final week, lawmakers have a mixed record on getting much accomplished. Missouri is the only state where lawmakers have not passed a congressional redistricting plan. Both chambers got tied up in peripheral social issues involving Critical Race Theory and transgender athletes in schools.
Lawmakers already passed an income tax rebate and pay raise for teachers but there is more they could do between now and Friday to plausibly call this session a success.
An elections bill represents a workable compromise with a photo ID requirement and provisions for no-excuse absentee voting two weeks before the election. These two issues would go over well with the public.
Other issues that await action in the final week include a measure that would give voters a chance to limit growth of property assessments, limits to unemployment benefits based on current economic conditions and measures that address rural broadband availability, catalytic converter theft and the state’s process for getting initiative petitions on the ballot.
One item that’s unlikely to pass this year is a bill that would have legalized sports wagering. This is something many have called for, but the potential benefits of sports gambling are exaggerated and its downsides are frequently overlooked.
Unlike riverboat casino gambling, sports betting would bring little infrastructure development and job creation to the state. Like riverboat casino gambling, Missourians would have to be alert to a bait-and-switch on funding for education. Recall that former state Auditor Susan Montee, a familiar name in St. Joseph, issued a report 10 years ago that found additional casino money from the removal of loss limits didn’t add to state funding for education. It allowed the state to redirect general revenue that should have gone to education toward other state priorities.
More recent history shows the state procedure for awarding marijuana licenses to be deeply flawed. It’s not a stretch to see that kind of mess repeated if sports gambling is allowed in the state.
There’s nothing morally wrong with putting a legal wager on a sporting event, but we’re also not obligated to do what every surrounding state does. Trickery shouldn’t be a substitute for the state making difficult decisions on meeting its constitutional requirement to provide a free public education.
A failure of legalized sports gambling is no great loss.
