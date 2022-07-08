Fireworks had a bit of a different flavor this past Fourth of July. Instead of launching them from the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River near the St. Jo Frontier Casino, the event was moved to near the YMCA behind the Shoppes at North Village.
No doubt the thousands of people who attended the official city display came away feeling that there was both good and bad with the new location.
First, the good.
The area behind the Shoppes is a much better location than the casino riverfront. There was plenty of parking, although it was a bit chopped up between the YMCA, the theater and the Green Acres building. Although it pays to arrive early and settle in for the show, nobody seemed to have an issue finding a space to park.
The display, as always, was colorful and awesome. You can’t help but “ooh” and “aah” as the pinpoints of light explode and rocket off in different directions in the night sky. The weather cooperated, which is always a good thing.
However, there were a few issues that could easily be resolved.
First, there was no Saint Joseph Symphony performing or even piped-in patriotic music during the display. Just explosions and beautiful light. That seemed a bit sterile.
Secondly, the display started with two explosions and ended with another two explosions. Perhaps it would have been nice to have a host with public address equipment to count down the time until the display started and then thank everyone who attended at its conclusion. Maybe Mayor John Josendale or some other city official could have welcomed the crowd.
And, despite that area having several roads to serve as entrances and exits, traffic was congested after the show. Police officers should have been assigned to direct traffic away from the event, even at intersections with stop lights.
But we think the new location on the city’s northeast side deserves consideration to be the permanent choice. It’s convenient for fireworks fans attending the event and there are good viewing places in the surrounding areas.
Add in the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” and we feel that this year’s location might be closer to perfect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.