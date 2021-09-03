We all know someone who isn’t a doctor but plays one on Facebook, so it’s easy for the latest COVID-19 vaccine claims to be ignored amid all of the online misinformation.
This one was different, possibly because the distributor chose old-fashioned printed fliers to get the message across in Downtown St. Joseph. It’s also because the face of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease physician, is crudely Photoshopped on the body of a man wearing a swastika armband.
The message is clear: Those pushing the vaccine are jack-booted thugs. Isn’t it time this ridiculousness comes to an end? Can’t we at least agree that not every vaccine skeptic is a knuckle-dragger and not every proponent is a Nazi?
Not everything the vaccine opponents say is ridiculous. The flier points out the vaccine effectiveness is down to 39%, which is likely a reference to how the Pfizer version held up to the Delta variant in Israel. So that is a true statement, at least in one specific example, but it ignores the reality that many vaccines, including the influenza one every year, have waning effectiveness over time.
It also overlooks how the COVID vaccine is effective in keeping people out of the hospital with severe cases, which should be the priority. A report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the vaccine to be 91% to 95% effective against hospitalization in New York over the summer. It was in the 80% range on overall infections.
What can’t be ignored is that support for a life-saving vaccine, even support for a mandate, is in no way comparable to anti-Semitism in general and the Holocaust in particular. Not everyone you disagree with is as bad as Hitler. It’s just someone you disagree with. To suggest otherwise, to distribute fliers with Nazi imagery or to wear yellow stars as some did at a city council meeting in Springfield, is to reveal yourself as bankrupt in terms of an argument and devoid of compassion and understanding for those who were victims of the Third Reich.
Somewhere between anti-vaccine knuckle-draggers and the pro-mandate Gestapo, an adult conversation is possible on the issue of the COVID-19 vaccine. But don’t get your hopes up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.