Kansas City Chiefs training camp is a big deal for St. Joseph. Trust us.
Just how big, you may ask? It’s a little like one of those instant replays shown during NFL games. It always looks a little different every time you see it.
There was a collective sigh of relief when the Chiefs announced their return to Missouri Western State University beginning July 28, the team’s 11th training camp in St. Joseph. More importantly, it’s the first time back at Missouri Western since 2019, following a year when all NFL teams trained at home practice facilities because of COVID-19 concerns.
First and foremost, the return of the Chiefs serves as a testament to the hard work that Missouri Western officials put in to get the practice facilities ready and to operate camp smoothly. It would be easy for the Chiefs to practice in Kansas City, but Western has made that a very difficult decision for the team.
It also shows that the investment from the city, county and Missouri Western has paid off, both in terms of prestige but also with the economic impact that the camp brings to St. Joseph.
How much of an impact? One Buchanan County official may have raised a few eyebrows when he put the economic impact of the three-week camp at $30 million. To put it in perspective, the 2019 Final Four generated $143 million for the Twin Cities in Minnesota. One year earlier, Super Bowl LII brought in $400 million to the Twin Cities.
Maybe that makes $30 million for Chiefs camp more believable. If you consider attendance, Super Bowl LII’s 125,000 visitors would have each generated $3,200 for the local economy.
In 2019, the Chiefs attracted a record 62,000 fans to training camp in St. Joseph. If the economic impact was $30 million, each one of those fans would have accounted for $483.
The big difference isn’t just the number of fans but also the length of stay. Super Bowl fans would be likely to spend several nights in the host city, while St. Joseph always finds proximity to Kansas City to be a blessing and a curse.
It’s a blessing because it’s easy for an NFL team to train just 50 miles away in our city. A curse because it’s easy for that city’s fans to come up in the morning, watch practice and then head south.
We’re not saying yes or no to this latest estimate on impact. Those things can be notoriously imprecise depending on whether you’re talking about direct spending or multipliers. In 2016, the Buchanan County Convention and Visitors Bureau put the impact of Chiefs camp at $2.6 million.
Now it’s $30 million. Just like the Chiefs quarterback, that’s quite an upgrade from five years ago. Whatever the final number, we’ll take it.
