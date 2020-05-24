If you feel a need to unwind this holiday weekend, don’t let anyone stop you. Two months of social distancing and lockdown can be stressful and dispiriting.

But first, consider these numbers before throwing a few of those pricey Memorial Day burgers on the grill.

As of this holiday, the United States has spent more than 220 months in Afghanistan, the longest military engagement in our nation’s history. One of the shortest, the Gulf War, lasted three months.

In both cases, that’s still longer than any of us have endured the tyranny of wearing a face mask or the toil of sitting around watching Netflix and waiting for food delivery. In St. Joseph, the city’s stay-at-home order lasted barely as long as long as the Second Battle of Fallujah and Iwo Jima.

Since the coronavirus restrictions took place, some have called the sacrifice this generation’s World War II experience. If that’s true, then how lucky many of us are to be born in the second half of the 20th century or early in the 21st.

We’re not minimizing the impact of COVID-19, especially on the health and safety of our most vulnerable. We’re not denying the difficult adjustments that are necessary in personal life, schools and the workplace. Certainly, the economic consequences verge on catastrophic.

It’s just that on a day devoted to honoring those who gave their lives for their country and our freedoms, it might be worth stepping back and gaining a little more perspective.

It’s not just the duration of war compared to the coronavirus. As bad as this last few weeks have been, it doesn’t compare to sitting in a foxhole or storming a beach with enemy guns on the high ground. Those who remained on the World War II homefront endured ration cards and shortages, things that would have people marching on state capitols today.

This important holiday can be observed in different ways, from cookouts to parades to flag-waving and speeches. All have their place.

Here’s a modest suggestion in the era of coronavirus. While stuck at home deciding what to watch next, rent “Saving Private Ryan” and take in the first five minutes, the scene where Tom Hanks storms the beaches of Normandy.

A combat veteran of Vietnam once remarked that this scene was among the most accurate cinematic portrayals of war ever made, not because it depicts blood and gore but because of the way it conveys the terror and confusion of battle. This veteran remarked that the D-Day scene realistically reflects how bullets whiz by, unseen, while the men next to you fall as if touched by the hand of God.

The next time you feel like complaining about haircuts or restaurant seating, watch this scene and give a quiet nod of thanks to those who know all about sacrifice.