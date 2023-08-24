It’s been said that if you have to ask how much something costs, you probably can’t afford it.
By the same token, if you have to ask what it takes to get kids to school regularly, your education system is probably broken.
That’s harsh, maybe overly so. Teachers are capable of engaging, inspiring and transforming those kids who walked into their classrooms this week. But those students have to meet them halfway. They have to take the first step, literally, and show up.
It’s no secret that doesn’t happen enough. Only 79% of St. Joseph public school students met a basic attendance standard last year. If you flip that percentage, it means 21% of students are at serious risk of falling through the cracks. In and of itself, this should be motivation enough for parents to get their children off to school.
Sadly, it is not for some.
All kinds of strategies are used to reverse this trend, from attendance interventionists to “Strive for 5” initiatives to an effort to make school more interesting. This is all well and good, but now the Missouri Supreme Court offers another solution. The court last week upheld the conviction of two single mothers who were jailed or given probation for allowing their grade-school children to miss more than 15 days of school.
This significant ruling regarding the state’s compulsory school attendance law opens the door to jail for adults who shirk a basic parental responsibility.
Certainly much needs to be fleshed out in terms of expectations and communication, but the school district already does this and some parents just don’t see much of a hammer. There is one now.
Some will say that prosecutors shouldn’t gum up the criminal justice system with a bunch of cases filed against parents, but this misses a key point. Taking action now against the worst offending parents, even if it bogs down dockets, means children are much less likely to wind up in front of a judge as juveniles or later as adults.
Maybe it’s a coincidence, but the Supreme Court ruling came down the same week that the St. Joseph Police Department announced arrests in several armed robberies, stabbings and shootings, including one that was fatal. All of the suspects were teenagers.
Maybe these teenagers are not even from St. Joseph, but this dispiriting SJPD press conference illustrates what’s ultimately at stake if parents allow their children to miss too much school. Children who don’t get an education become unemployable adults. Unemployable adults are more likely to use drugs and commit crimes. Their children are more likely to repeat the pattern.
It’s something that society cannot afford. And school officials and prosecutors shouldn’t shy away from using a big stick to help keep it from happening.
